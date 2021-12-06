Bond revoked for Sheffield triple shooting suspect

Shoals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – The suspect in a Friday morning shooting that left one dead and two injured will be staying in jail.

During a hearing Monday morning, Colbert County District Court Judge Chad Coker revoked James Terrell Whiteside’s bond in a separate October arrest.

Whiteside was charged with manslaughter after the 1:30 a.m. shooting outside Jokers’ Indian Kitchen on Hatch Boulevard.

In October, Whiteside had been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry said investigators believe the deadly altercation started inside the restaurant, but later escalated outside the business.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News