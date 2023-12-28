SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – A body found in Sheffield on Wednesday has been identified as a missing 25-year-old.

According to Detective Kenneth Elkins with the Sheffield Police Department, the body was found around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. He said it was located along the woodline in the area of Crestline Avenue and 14th Street.

Elkins said on Thursday, the body was identified as Christopher Austin Williams, whose family had reported him missing on December 18.

Williams’s body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for autopsy. However, Elkins told News 19 that foul play is not suspected at this time.