SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – Officials have identified a body found at a duplex in Sheffield early Tuesday morning.

Sheffield Police Chief Rick Terry told News 19 that officers responded to a call about an unconscious person at a duplex on West Montgomery Avenue.

Authorities found a white male, later identified as 64-year-old Thomas James Hairrell. He was found lying beside the front door with gunshot wounds.

The death has been deemed a homicide by the Colbert County Coroner. The body was taken for autopsy.

The Sheffield Police Department is asking if anyone has information, please call the police department at (256) 386-5630.