FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Firefighters in Florence found a body in a home after a fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters with the Florence Fire Department were called to a house fire on the 500-block of Malone Circle. The Florence Police kept the scene secure while the firefighters extinguished the flames.

When firefighters enter the home, however, they located a body.

The Florence Fire Department and the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office are conducting a joint investigation concerning the incident. The body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

If anyone has information surrounding this incident, they are urged to contact the Florence Fire Department (256-760-6475) or the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office (334-241-4166).