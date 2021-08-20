Black Owned Business Expo of The Shoals happening Sunday

SHEFFIELD — On Sunday, August 22 The Clarion Inn Sheffield Muscle Shoals will be transformed into a creative space where Black business owners can connect and network with one another.

It’s all part of the Black Owned Business Expo of The Shoals, a platform created by Recrissha Doxie whose passion for helping business owners has established the now well-known event.

“This is the third one that we’re doing; the first one was a huge success,” Doxie said. “We started off with 40 vendors, now we’re at 86.”



Doxie said the event has caught the attention of business owners from across north Alabama and other areas. She said it has helped owners maintain visibility and connections throughout the pandemic.

“We have everything from food vendors to clothing boutiques,” Doxie said. “We have jewelry, lots of jewelry. Anything you name, we got it here.”



Doxie said because of the pandemic, not every business involved in previous expos was able to stay afloat, but some are now seeing brighter days.

“It’s just a struggle for us anyway, but we want to be on a platform like everybody else and make money.”

That includes 5-year-old Paislee who is one of Doxie’s youngest participating entrepreneurs. She’s a little shy but tells News 19 she has had success in selling hair bows and swimsuits.

The Black Owned Business Expo of The Shoals will be Sunday, August 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Clarion Inn Sheffield Muscle Shoals.

Before then, business owners can attend business education classes, also at the hotel, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, click here.