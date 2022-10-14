MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The sixth annual Shoals Black Business Expo will be held the North Alabama State Fairground in Muscle Shoals on October 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Shoals Black Business Expo is a nonprofit event that invites all local business owners the opportunity to come together, sell their products, and network within the community.

Founder Recrissha Doxie told News 19 that it can be very difficult to build a business and that this event is one of the quickest ways to meet people in the community.

“I just want to break a gap with the community and bring us all together, and not be a part of the problem, but be a part of the solution,” Doxie said.

The event was organized in part by the University of North Alabama College of Business and Technology.

For more information about the expo, you can go to their website here. You can also find the event on their Facebook page here.