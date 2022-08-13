SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) – A new Veterans Affairs clinic will more than double the amount of space to treat veterans in Northwest Alabama, and the groundbreaking ceremony is next week.

The Birmingham VA Health Care System will break ground on the new clinic, located at 410 Cox Blvd. in Sheffield, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19.

In addition to more than doubling the space (from 6,300 square feet to more than 16,000 square feet), the following services will be offered:

18 patient rooms for primary care, women’s health, and mental health

Three telehealth rooms

New services, including audiology and optometry

The current Shoals VA Clinic, just down the road at 422 Cox Blvd., opened in Nov. 2012. 30 full-time staff serve approximately 3,500 veterans each year.

Seating at the groundbreaking will be limited, and the Birmingham VA requests spectators to follow COVID-19 protocols (wear a mask and respect social distancing). Spectators should also dress for hot weather and bring water. For those who would prefer to watch from inside their home, the event will also be live streamed on the Birmingham VA Facebook page.