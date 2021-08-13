Billy Bob Thornton to perform at The Shoals Theatre Tuesday night

FLORENCE, Ala. — Academy Award-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton will be in The Shoals Tuesday night.

His rock and roll band The Boxmasters is set to perform for one night only. It’s just one of many events scheduled at the historic venue as live entertainment returns to the stage.

However, ticket sales have been lower than expected according to theatre general manager Steve Price.

Price said he believes the recent surge in coronavirus cases is deterring people from attending the show. He wants to remind the community about the cleaning and safety precautions the theatre is taking to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

“We’re requiring masks to enter the theatre, our volunteers will be wearing gloves at the concession stand, we have sneeze shields, we have touchless hand sanitizers, we do a process called Clorox Total 360 that’s a misting process, so we’re taking every precaution to be as safe as we can,” Price said.

Price added that the theatre is already under financial strain because of the pandemic, and as a nonprofit, donations and patrons help keep the doors open.

