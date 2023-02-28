LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities say a man who was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Monday has died of his injuries.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Troopers confirm Michael S. Enlow, 59 of Florence, was critically injured when he was hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.
Emergency crews took Enlow to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment. ALEA confirmed Enlow died on Tuesday.
The crash happened on Lauderdale County Road 8 near County Road 15, around seven miles north of Florence.
ALEA Troopers are investigating the crash.