FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — A Lauderdale County mural honoring the late Betty White is going viral.

The artist behind the mural, Mat Carmack, said, “It’s Betty White. Everybody loves Betty White.” While most people look at downtown Florence and see buildings and alleyways, artists like Carmack see something completely different – blank canvases.

“With the division and everything like that, it’s just nice to find something that everybody enjoys,” Carmack continued.

Carmack is a founding member of a group called The Ren City Art Collective, based on Florence’s nickname, “The Renaissance City.” He was the lead artist on the Betty White mural, which has received plenty of attention on social media.

“Florence is a hub for art,” said Carmack. “If you think about it, you have Nashville, Memphis, Atlanta, Birmingham and everybody travels right through Florence. A lot of these guys come through here, you don’t know where these people are from that are writing on these walls.”

The mural can be found on Mobile Street across from Graffiti Alley, which is a place for all local artists to come and share their talent. Carmack says giving young people a safe, well-lit place like this to go at night and express themselves is vital to the health of the community.