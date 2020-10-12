Betterton officially wins election to become the new Mayor of Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – The City of Florence officially has a new mayor. The city council met on Monday to certify the results for the Municipal Runoff Election which left the mayors race with a difference of only 11 votes.

Related Content Unofficial Results: Florence Mayoral race decided by 11 votes

At the end of the night on October 6th, Andy Betterton beat Incumbent Steve Holt by 11 votes.

The Florence City Council counted the provisional ballots on Monday. They rejected three of the 20 provisional ballots. Then the final count of the other 17 ballots were broken down with Holt receiving 9 votes, Betterton receiving 8.

With that, Andy Betterton became the new mayor of Florence.

#BREAKING: Andy Betterton wins the runoff after the provisional ballot count. Betterton with a total of 3,060 votes and Steve Holt with 3,050. @whnt — Jeremy Jackson (@JeremyJacksonAL) October 12, 2020