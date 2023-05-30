MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — First responders from the Shoals Area will be competing in the first-ever “Battle of the Badges” charity softball tournament in Muscle Shoals on July 8.

Muscle Shoals Fire Marshall Brian Stafford told News 19 that all proceeds from the event will be donated to the Alabama Fire College Foundation for First Responder Mental Health.

“PTSD is a real thing, and we want to get the word out that any first responder that needs help, there’s avenues that you can take,” Stafford said.

All money collected at the event will be used to help first responders in the Shoals Area.

The tournament will be held at the Muscle Shoals Sportsplex, and tickets to watch will be sold at the door for $10. Games will begin at 9:00 a.m.