COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A two-vehicle crash early Saturday in Colbert County led to the death of a Baton Rouge, La. man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 5:08 a.m. on Saturday on U.S. 72 near the mile 15 marker, about seven miles east of Cherokee in Colbert County.

Authorities said Robert B. McCoin, 67, of Baton Rouge was critically injured when the vehicle he was driving was hit by a tractor-trailer.

McCoin was transported to Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, where he later died from his injuries.

ALEA says no more information is available at this time as troopers continue to investigate the accident.