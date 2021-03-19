Bassmaster Elite Series to begin Saturday in Florence after two-day delay

FLORENCE, Ala. — If you visit McFarland Park in Florence this weekend, you’ll more than likely notice a few more vehicles in the parking lot.



Florence-Lauderdale Tourism is hosting the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on Pickwick Lake.



It’s been ten years since the tournament was held in The Shoals.



Originally set to begin Thursday, the tournament has experienced a two-day delay because of strong currents due to flood-level flow and high winds after Wednesday’s storms. The event will now begin Saturday morning at 6:45 a.m.



B.A.S.S. events director Eric Lopez said understanding weather conditions just comes with being a pro angler.



“They have to be able to study what happens, they have to be able to read the vegetation, they have to be able to know how to respond to the different conditions that are thrown their way,” Lopez said.

Lopez explained that springtime weather can be unpredictable so there’s always plans to switch things around if needed.

“That’s one thing that we have learned, we can adjust if needed, but everything that we see as of right now looks like we are good to go with having a safe and fun event,” Lopez said.



Lopez said the tournament brings a lot of attention the host site, and with 100 anglers and their families along with more than 50 tournament staffers, it’s expected to leave a lasting economic impact.



“Events like this, events of our size can have an economic impact anywhere from 1.5 to $2 million just here locally,” Lopez said. “We were just in a town in Florida where they told us for the first time since the pandemic began, three separate good-size hotels were at capacity. There were multiple restaurants in town that had to bring on additional staff for the first time while we were there.”



Lopez said the tournament is significant, not only because it’s showcasing the best of the best, but now more than ever, people are looking for an escape and a return to normalcy.

The competition’s 100 anglers will compete Saturday and Sunday for a spot in the top 50 for Monday’s semifinal. The top 10 will compete for the championship on Tuesday.