FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Collegiate and NBA basketball star and current sports broadcaster Bill Walton will headline the North Alabama Lions Athletic Club’s 2022 Lion Pride Dinner and Auction in August.

Walton was the number one overall pick of the 1974 NBA draft and would lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a championship in 1977, earning that year’s NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award. He would also shine with the Boston Celtics and be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1993.

“The UNA Lions Athletic Club is proud to bring basketball great, hall of famer and lecturer, Bill Walton, to the Shoals area as the keynote speaker for this year’s dinner and auction,” said club vice president Dan Penny. “We had such a terrific response last year with Pete Rose as the keynote speaker, that we expect another sellout crowd for 2022.”

After retiring from the NBA, Walton worked as a sportscaster for ESPN as well as other teams and networks. He won an Emmy Award in 1991.

The 2022 Pride Dinner and Auction will be at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center (10 Hightower Pl, Florence, AL 35630) on August 11 at 5:30 p.m. Sponsorships and meet and greet packages for the event are available, tables of eight are on sale for $1,200 each and individual tickets will go on sale over the summer, if available.

Anyone who wishes to become a sponsor or purchase a table at the even can contact Megan Dye at 256-765-4615 or email smlovelace@una.edu.