Baseball & softball will return to Northwest-Shoals Community College in Fall 2022

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — In the Fall of 2022, bleachers at Northwest-Shoals Community College will once again be filled with red, white, and blue. The college announced the return of its athletics program beginning with baseball and softball.



The walls of the college’s Patriot Gymnasium lobby are filled with photographs and accolades of student-athletes from decades past.

In March of 2011, the athletics at the college were suspended, but Tuesday morning, interim President Chris Cox announced their triumphant return.



“This is part of serving our community,” Cox said.



Cox said baseball and softball returning is a benefit for student-athletes looking to begin their college careers, a little closer to home.



“All students aren’t ready to move off, whether it’s maturity, whether it’s they need to work on their studies a bit, so it gives them an opportunity to possibly live at home, stay at home with mom and dad and play athletics, but it also gives an opportunity to get their school paid for,” Cox explained.

There are also the jobs that having an athletics program creates.



“We’re going to have some construction going on here pretty soon and that’s going to put money right back into the economy but also, we’re going to have to hire coaches and that goes into—you’re also going to have to have trainers,” Cox said.



Cox said the college received approval from the National Junior College Athletic Association earlier in October to reinstate baseball and softball. He added he’s hopeful that even more sports will return in the future.

Northwest-Shoals will award approximately 24 scholarships for each of the men’s baseball and women’s softball teams. The scholarships will cover books, tuition, and fees. Prospective student-athletes interested in joining the baseball or softball team should complete the athletics scholarship link that will be posted on the college’s financial aid webpage on November 15, 2021.