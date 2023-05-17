COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – If you saw the story of Titan the Husky, who got caught after he threw a messy ‘pawty’ for 1 at the Colbert County Animal Shelter, you may be interested in the sweet update.

Titan was placed in ‘doggy jail’ after the Colbert County Animal Shelter posted that he threw a party in the lobby overnight Tuesday, destroying the front desk computer, files and paperwork. He was seen on surveillance video out and about in the shelter and making a mess, even letting two other shelter puppies out in the back during the process.

But on Wednesday, an experienced Husky owner came to post Titan’s bail and take him home!

Now, the Colbert County Animal Shelter is lowering its adoption fees so others can come and break Titan’s friends out too. The shelter says it’s currently very full, so adoptions will be $25 until they can help “Titan’s many friends find homes.” You can also foster dogs from the shelter at no cost.

It will also be hosting the “Spring into a Home” event on Saturday, May 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will have vendors, the bloodmobile, food trucks, a bake sale and adoptable animals available at the shelter, located at 5010 Missouri St, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.

All proceeds from the event will go towards the animals at the shelter and their medical needs. ‘

For more about animals available for adoption or the “Spring into a Home” event, you can visit the Colbert County Animal Shelter’s Facebook page. To inquire more about any of the animals up for adoption, you can also call the shelter during its business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at (256) 381-4073.