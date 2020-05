RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. – It’s back to the fifties at the drive-in in Russellville. King Drive-in will have 50 cent movie night Friday and Saturday.

The theater is playing the Amazon original film “The Vast of Night” at 7:45 p.m.

The price is meant to match the film’s setting of the 1950’s.

“The Aeronauts” follows at 9:45 p.m.

Everyone gets in for 50 cents, with children five and under free.