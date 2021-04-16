Autism awareness organization surprises students with sensory items and toys in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – An autism awareness organization surprised students in Tuscumbia with gifts for their classrooms Friday morning.

Every Piece Matters donated sensory items and toys to the special education programs at G.W. Trenholm Primary and Deshler Middle School.

Founder Britney Landers said items are donated based on a wish list each school submits.

Britney’s son Brayden, for whom the organization was created, assists as well and even helped design t-shirts.

“I just want to do good deeds,” Brayden Landers said.

“We want to keep this going because we want to donate as long as we can,” Britney Landers said. “We also want to start a scholarship fund for autistic kids which we hope to be able to start doing that next year.”

The organization will be having a walk and fun run fundraiser next weekend to make donations like this possible for more schools across The Shoals.

