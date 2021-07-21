Autism awareness organization hosting charity softball tournament at Colbert County High School

LEIGHTON, Ala. — A charity softball tournament is scheduled for July 31 at Colbert County High School, hosted by autism awareness organization Every Piece Matters.



The Shoals-based organization was founded by Britney Landers. Inspired by her son Brayden, Britney started Every Piece Matters as a way to offer parents of autistic children a community where they could connect and learn.



“This is personal because when I first started this, I didn’t have anybody to talk to as far as even an understanding about autism and when my son first got his diagnosis it was just a journey,” Landers said.

The organization was founded in 2019 and since then, Landers started donation events where sensory items and toys are given to local schools’ special education programs. It also hosted a race and fun run event in April. The softball tournament on July 31 will be the organization’s first.



“Starting this, if I can help one family, that’s what I do this for,” Landers said.



Landers said money raised from events like the fun run and softball tournament will be used to continue the school donations and also help others achieve academic and career success.

“We hope that by 2022 we give out our first scholarship and we also hope to eventually start a work program for autistic teens after they get out of school,” Landers said.



And for parents of autistic children who may feel lost, Landers said, “there is support. I didn’t know about it when I was first going through it but we’re here and we’re here to support you.” The softball tournament begins at 8 a.m. and will also include a home run derby, food, and live music.



To register a team to play, click here.