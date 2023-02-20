COLBERT COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Cherokee Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) says some residents of western Colbert may experience phone and home Internet issues after a main fiber line was cut.

CVFD said that someone, possibly a contractor, has struck and cut a main fiber line that supplies services to western Colbert County.

The department said that repairs to the system should start soon but that splicing and repairing fiber lines is a delicate process.

CVFD said those affected should anticipate the system being offline for several hours while the repair is being completed.