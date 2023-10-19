LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person in connection to a burglary.

Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, deputies responded to an alarm at a pharmacy in Central, according to a post on LCSO’s Facebook page.

Upon arrival, deputies realized that the pharmacy had been burglarized for the second time in three months. Officials say that both burglaries are believed to be connected.

The suspect of the pharmacy burglaries (courtesy: Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office)

If you have any information about this burglary, or the other, LCSO asks that you come forward. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the LCSO app, or by contacting investigator Jonathan White at (256) 760-5762.