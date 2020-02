COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities said they have recaptured an inmate that escaped from a work-release on Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said Wednesday afternoon that Xavier Lamont Armstead, 26, had been recaptured.

Authorities said Armstead, 26, left from his assigned job location in Tuscumbia at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it would release more information later Wednesday.