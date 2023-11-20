FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in the Shoals are asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old girl who they say is missing.

The Florence Police Department said Harleanna Michele McCrelles left the area of Franklin

Street in Florence on Friday, November 17, and has not returned, adding that her direction of travel is unknown at this time.

McCrelles is a white female, standing at 5’7″ and weighing around 190 pounds. She has green eyes and black hair.

Harleanna Michelle McCrelless (Photo: ALEA)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or anyone who sees her is asked to contact the FPD at (256) 760-6610.