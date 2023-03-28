COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing Colbert County teen.

Authorities say 17-year-old Whitney Sonya Ann Kemp was last seen in the Ligon Springs Road area of Tuscumbia. ALEA believes Kemp to be a runaway.

(Photo: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)

Kemp was wearing a grey hoodie and black yoga pants. Officials say her direction of travel at this time is unknown.

Whitney Kemp is 5’4″ and weighs around 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

ALEA said she has braces and wears glasses. The teen also has a butterfly tattoo on one of her legs.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Kemp or where she might be headed, law enforcement encourages you to contact the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 383-0741.

You can also call 911 or ALEA at (800) 228-7688.