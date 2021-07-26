Authorities search for missing 6-year-old Lauderdale County boy

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued a missing child alert for a 6-year-old boy from Lauderdale County.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said Kenneth Skillern was last seen on July 25, around 11 p.m. in the area of Waterloo, Alabama.

Authorities describe Kenneth as being around 3’6″ tall, weighing 40 lbs with blue eyes, blonde hair, and wearing gray shorts.

Authorities are looking for a 2012 gray Dodge 1500 with Alabama tag# 841ATT in connection with Skillern’s disappearance.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Kenneth Skillern, please contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 760-5757 or call your local law enforcement officials.