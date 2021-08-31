Authorities search for fatal shooting suspect in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. — Authorities are searching for a fatal shooting suspect that left one man dead at the Quail Run Apartments in Florence Monday night.

The victim was identified as Miguel Adame, 19, of Florence.

Florence Police Department was dispatched to 100 Quail Run Road around 11:30 p.m. on August 30. When officers arrived, they found Adame with multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to identify and locate the offender. If you have any information pertaining to the homicide, contact the Florence Police Department, (256) 760-6500.