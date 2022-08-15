FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office say a group of several violent dogs, accused of attacking and killing livestock and local pets, have been put down.

Several witnesses in the Central Heights community in Florence told News 19 that a group of dogs had been attacking and killing their animals for more than two months.

Lt. Deputy Joe Hamilton told News 19 that he believes they have captured and put down all of the dogs involved with the help of some residents. He said the dogs posed an imminent threat to the community.

“The dogs were coming onto the property, they were attacking various livestock, various animals,” Hamilton said. “In the manner that they were killing livestock, we were worried that they may be aggressive to a person or a child.”

Hamilton said that at least two of the dogs belonged to a resident who has been made aware of the situation.

He said that residents will likely be facing several civil lawsuits from others in the area.