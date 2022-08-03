FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence Fire Service released the identity of a man killed in a house fire on July 30.

The victim was 62-year-old Calvin Baugh. He owned the residence at 560 Malone Circle in Florence, where he lived alone.

Fire Prevention Chief Ryan Orrick told News 19 that the fire began in the kitchen near Baugh’s stove. From there, the fire likely went into Baugh’s roof, where it was able to spread.

He later said that Baugh’s cause of death is pending a toxicology report.

“That could be some time before we receive that final cause, but at this point we don’t suspect anything unusual or suspicious,” Orrick said.

Orrick also said that they were not able to determine if there were any working smoke detectors at the residence, which is significantly more common than one would think.

Orrick estimated that only around 50% of structure fires they respond to have working smoke detectors. He emphasized the importance of smoke detectors, calling them “one of the cheapest forms of life insurance that you can buy.”

“We actually have a program here where we can go out and check your smoke detectors for you,” Orrick said. “We also have some that’s provided through the state fire marshal’s office and the Alabama Fire College that are free of charge that we can install in your residence.”