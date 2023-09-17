FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities are looking for a missing woman last seen in Florence.

In a notice on its website, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said law enforcement is looking for 33-year-old Anna Eckles Thigpen who was last seen in Florence on Friday.

ALEA said on Sept. 15, Thigpen left the area of E Mobile Street in Florence and has not returned.

Thigden is described as 5’5″ and weighing around 125 Ibs with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to ALEA, Thigpen may be driving a 2009 gray Honda Accord bearing a license plate numbered 44A3YH1. The agency said the car has a Doordash sticker on the windshield and damage to the rear bumper

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Anna Thigpen, ALEA said to contact the Florence Police Department at (256) 760-6610.