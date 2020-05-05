Authorities looking for Lauderdale County inmate

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jeffrey Ray Greenhill.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffrey Ray Greenhill was helping other inmate workers unload a delivery truck and walked off to call his father around 4:30 p.m. on May 4th.

Officials say Greenhill told his father he was released and needed to be picked up.

The father picked up Greenhill, according to the report and later that night was contacted by the sheriff’s office and advised to bring Greenhill back to the detention center.

Greenhill’s last know location is the father’s residence in Franklin County.

If you have any information regarding Jeffrey Ray Greenhill, contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office.