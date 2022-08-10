LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — In response to a violent pack of dogs roaming through the Central Community and killing several animals, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) confirms they are investigating the situation.

According to the sheriff’s department, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter assisted deputies on Tuesday by helping them set out traps and continuing to search for the dogs.

At this time, LCSO officials believe the dogs are possibly responsible for killing more than 30 animals, including goats, chickens and ducks.

The animals are accused of killing several goats and ducks at a home on Haddock Lane. Several residents have taken to social media to say the dogs have killed their pets as well.

An official with the LCSO says there are leads provided by the community about the owners of the animals, and they say those tips are being looked into by investigators.

Authorities say the outcome of the investigation will determine what legal actions will be taken.

The LCSO is asking residents in the area to be aware of their surroundings, and if you see the dogs roaming in your area, contact them at 256-760-5757, or call 911.