LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Defense attorneys for Steve Canaday, who faces 73 felony child pornography and sexual abuse-related charges, are asking for his bond to be lowered, calling it “excessive.”

The 62-year-old Florence man was arrested on November 23 after authorities searched his home. Canaday was charged with 25 counts of possession of obscene matter depicting someone under the age of 17 with the intent to distribute it, 25 counts of distributing child pornography, and 5 counts of producing child pornography.

Now, Canaday faces 12 additional counts of possession of child pornography, six more counts of production of child pornography, one count of first-degree sodomy, and one count of first-degree sexual abuse, according to court records.

Canaday’s attorneys stated in a motion filed Tuesday asking the court to reduce his bond, arguing that he hasn’t even had a bond hearing yet.

In that request, the attorneys wrote, “Mr. Canaday’s bond is excessive under the Eighth Amendment…and it should be recalculated.”

The Florence Police Department (FPD) says they got a tip on November 1 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about child pornography being shared from a source in Florence.

Detectives said they were able to identify a juvenile victim and gather enough evidence to get a warrant to search Canaday’s home.

Police said they were alerted by NCMEC after receiving 12 cyber tips. On May 21, NCMEC was notified by Meta that someone allegedly used Instagram to upload one image believed to be child pornography.

When authorities traced the IP address, it was assigned to Canaday’s address.

A bond reduction hearing is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2023.