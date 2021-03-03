Attempted Murder Warrant issued for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ man following shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – A warrant for attempted murder was issued for Davontae Montrell Goodloe following a shooting at Cherry Hills Homes in Florence.

Goodloe should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

On February 27th, Florence Police Officers responded to reports of gunshots at Cherry Hill Homes. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Officers gave medical aid and the man was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center.

During the investigation, police say Davontae Montrell Goodloe was identified as the suspect.

Police say they then issued an arrest warrant for Attempted Murder.

If anyone has information that can assist with locating Goodloe, contact the Florence Police Department at (256)760-6610 or Detective White at (256)760-6595.