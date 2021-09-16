Attempted murder suspect turns himself into Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Kelby Dwight Pettus (Photo: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A man wanted for attempted murder has turned himself into authorities.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said Kelby Dwight Pettus, 38, turned himself in Thursday.

Pettus was charged with attempted murder and illegally possessing a firearm after shooting another man during an argument on Saturday, September 11.

The Sheriff’s Office described Pettus as armed and dangerous when they began searching for him Monday, September 13.

The victim was airlifted from the scene and the Sheriff’s Office said he was expected to make a full recovery.

The Sheriff’s Office stated Pettus will be booked into the Lauderdale County Jail.

