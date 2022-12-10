LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has arrested a man on weapon charges while he was out on bond.

LCSO said Tywan Matrice Jones, 27 of Athens, was arrested after a traffic stop by the LCSO Narcotics Unit. The sheriff’s office said it was seeking Jones because of a felony bond revocation warrant.

LCSO said Jones was out on bond after being charged with reckless endangerment, two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

After Jones’ arrest, the sheriff’s office said investigators found a loaded Ruger handgun and a small amount of marijuana.

LCSO said Jones has been charged with second-degree illegal possession of marijuana and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Jones is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on the bond revocation warrant along with a $4,250 bond for the other charges.