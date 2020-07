Photo courtesy Colbert EMA

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. – Colbert EMA said an asphalt truck overturned Monday morning on US-43.

Major accident Highway 43 mile post 309. Traffic diverted expected delays. Please see other routes! https://t.co/uZpkNBqiu3 — Colbert EMA (@colbertema) July 13, 2020

Traffic was diverted around the wreck, where the truck spilled 200 gallons of liquid asphalt.

Colbert EMA Director Michael David Smith confirmed one person was trapped in the truck and had to be removed by first responders. They were taken to Helen Keller Hospital.

Hazmat crews were able to contain the spill and were waiting for a cleanup crew as of 11:30 a.m.