LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 45-year-old Florence man was sentenced to 12 months in the Lauderdale County Work Release Center after pleading guilty to charges of stolen valor, according to court records.

William Travis Tucker turned himself into the Florence Police Department on January 3 after a grand jury indictment stemming from a 2021 case where he is accused of stealing over $9,000 of equipment from the Off-Road Station where he was manager.

Tucker pleaded guilty to first-degree theft for stolen valor on Feb. 2. In his plea agreement, there was a suggested 46-month split sentence with 12 months served in the work release program, which was confirmed Monday by Lauderdale County Circuit Court Judge Will Powell.

According to the TimesDaily, Judge Powell asked Tucker, a military veteran, why he lied. Tucker said, “It was a lack of accomplishment that I desired,” adding, “I’m ashamed of the relationships I’ve lost because of this lie.”

In 2020, Tucker was also charged with stolen valor and forgery, after police said he lied about being a prisoner of war and reaping the benefits of that claim, including a POW-status license plate, after admitting to forging the signature of Major General Patrick E. Matlock’s name.

In January 2021, Tucker was charged with stealing $3,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project in May 2019.

Tucker was also indicted later that same year in July for identity theft and first-degree theft of property after he was accused of using someone else’s information to obtain student loans that equaled $2,500.

Even further, Tucker was indicted on three counts of first-degree theft of property by deception that stemmed from separate incidents in 2017 and 2018, where he allegedly stole three vehicles – a 2005 Hummer H2, a 2009 Ford Mustang and a 1989 Searay Sundancer.

Court documents show Tucker will be responsible for paying restitution, which includes $411.86 to the Lauderdale County License Commission’s Office, $14,343.36 for misappropriating a relative’s student loan and $9,633.42 in connection to a separate case.

Tucker was credited for time served and his 46-month sentence was suspended.