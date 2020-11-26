Anonymous donor to match all Salvation Army red kettle donations in the Shoals Saturday

THE SHOALS, Ala. — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is well underway. Bell ringers can be found at more than twenty locations across the Shoals and there’s a big reason why shoppers are encouraged to donate this weekend.

An anonymous donor has agreed to match all red kettle donations from across the Shoals area. That includes Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Money that’s raised supports many of the Salvation Army’s programs like providing meals for the homeless population, keeping up Center of Hope shelter, and providing financial assistance for those in need.

Captain Benjamin Deuel said he was speechless when he got the phone call from the donor. “I was super excited, super appreciative, but I know the Shoals and this community is the most giving community,” Deuel said. “I’ve said it a hundred times, this community’s the most giving and caring community so I know that this coming Saturday is going to be our absolute best kettle day in history.”

There are 26 red kettle locations across Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.

For those who would like to give online, you can donate to the virtual red kettle.