FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — An anonymous donor will be matching all donations collected by the Salvation Army of the Shoals on Saturday, December 3.

The anonymous donor will be matching all donations collected in person at the red kettles and online.

Capt. Richard Watts with the Salvation Army of the Shoals told News 19 that In 2020, the organization was able to double over $20,000 in donations through a similar matching donation.

“You might hear dollars, but we’re talking about people,” Watts said. “That’s really what it comes down to, is our ability to help people. Not just in November and December, but through the next eight-to-ten months.”

The captain that the Red Kettle Fundraiser is the non-profit’s largest annual fundraiser.

“The red kettles are a cultural icon in this country,” Watts said. “They are the longest-running fundraising event in the U.S. and this is one of the primary ways we raise money to help people with their rent, with their utilities.”

One volunteer, Shirley Roush, told News 19 that she has been a part of the red kettle fundraiser for 35 years. She said that this fundraiser is an easy way to get outside, meet people, and help the community.

“A lot of people need help, especially at Christmas time, so it’s a good time to get out and meet and help people,” Roush said.

If you would like to donate, you can also donate online at the Salvation Army’s website here.