COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An anonymous donor plans to match up to $100,000 in donations received before the end of the year for the Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve.

The nature preserve is located in Colbert County, southwest of Tuscumbia, and is a 693-acre property that was preserved and cared for over 40 years by Jim and Faye Lacefield. It has 15 miles of hiking trail for visitors and is a diverse ecological area that supports “significant biodiversity, cultural history as well as recreational and educational opportunities.”

At the beginning of the year, the Lacefields donated the property to a local nonprofit, the Land Trust of North Alabama.

The couple donated the property so it could be properly protected while allowing continued low-impact public access. Now, the Land Trust of North Alabama is asking for donations to help support the, “continued stewardship and protection of this special piece of North Alabama.”

Currently, the nonprofit has raised over $44,000, which is over half its goal. But, they still need individuals and businesses to get to that $100,000 goal which an anonymous donor has pledged they will match.

Cane Creek Canyon Nature Preserve is open to the public from Friday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can visit the land trust’s website for updates and more information about the property, or to donate to support the nature preserve.