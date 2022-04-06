MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) — The Swampers 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will return to the Shoals for the 18th year later this month.

The race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Muscle Shoals Middle School. Packet pickup for the race is from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 29 at the middle school gym.

All benefits from the race go toward the Shoals Civic League. Participating runners will receive a tee shirt. All 5K finishers and kids 12 and under receive a custom finishers medal.

To register for the race, click here. For more information, visit swampers5k.com or contact runnerdude413@aol.com.