Amnesty continues Wednesday in Florence for individuals with warrants

FLORENCE, Ala. — If you’ve missed a municipal court date in the City of Florence, you have a second chance to make arrangements without consequences.

Because of the pandemic, the Florence Magistrate Office said many people have not shown up for court and warrants have been issued.

But Monday and Wednesday, the court is having amnesty days to allow individuals with warrants to schedule new court dates without being arrested.

“I’ve been here about 5 and a half years and this is only the second one that I remember off the top my head and it’s pretty rare that the judge does something like this,” Florence Police Public Information Officer Chad Breedwell said. “It’s a great way for everybody to get back on track and try to start getting their life in order.”

If you missed Monday’s amnesty day, the last opportunity is Wednesday, May 26 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3:30 p.m.