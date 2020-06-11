America’s Thrift Stores to open new store in Florence June 18

FLORENCE, Ala. — America’s Thrift Stores will open its 20th location on June 18.

The store is located at the corner of Cox Creek Parkway and Cloverdale Road in Florence. The grand opening was originally planned for April but was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The store sells everything from clothing and toys, to home decor and small appliances. When you buy from America’s Thrift Stores in Alabama, those sales benefit the Make-a-Wish foundation.

The grand opening is set for next Thursday with health guidelines in place. “Our desire is to maybe be over and above normal safety requirements because we want to keep our employees safe.”

All customers will be required to maintain a six-foot social distance and wear a face mask. If you don’t have a mask, the store will provide you with one.