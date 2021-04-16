American Red Cross hosting Friday blood drive in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Roll up those sleeves!

The American Red Cross is hosting a blood drive in Tuscumbia Friday morning.

The blood drive, being held at Helen Keller Library (511 N Main Street, Tuscumbia), will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

All donors will receive a t-shirt.

To speed up the donation process, donors are encouraged to make an appointment and fill out their health information and screening questions ahead of time using the Red Cross’s RapidPass.

The Colbert County Emergency Management Agency tweeted a flier with QR codes for both systems. Simply point a smartphone camera at the QR code and follow the link.

Donors can also register for the blood drive directly by clicking or tapping here. Be sure to use the sponsor code “colbertco.”

To start their RapidPass, donors can visit this link.

The American Red Cross is requiring all donors to wear a mask while donating. If donors don’t have one, a mask will be provided.