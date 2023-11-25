LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says a Tennessee man is dead after a wreck during a pursuit with state troopers Friday.

ALEA said the wreck occurred around 6:32 p.m. Friday on County Road 33 around eight miles north of Killen in Lauderdale County. The agency said 49-year-old Christian W. Hatchett of Loretto, Tenn. was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

According to ALEA, Hatchett was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene. The agency said Hatchett was attempting to elude a state trooper before the crash occurred.

ALEA said no further information is available as troopers continue to investigate