FLORENCE, Ala. – Law enforcement said they were searching for a shooter Tuesday morning near a Florence hotel.

Florence Police said a person shot at an FPD officer around 2 a.m. on Thompson Street, but they were unsure who fired first.

The officer wasn’t injured, according to police.

FPD said they were searching for the shooter near the Residence Inn, but they don’t believe the shooter is there.

ALEA was investigating what led to the shooting.

2/2

Florence Police are actively searching for the suspect who is still at large. No officers were injured during the exchange. #breakingnews pic.twitter.com/rG0ON233IU — Florence Police Dept (@FlorenceALPD) June 16, 2020