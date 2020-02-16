ALEA hosting FREE boating license courses in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Marine Patrol will be hosting multiple boating courses in Florence ahead of the summer boating season.
The courses are free and will be held on dates in February and March:
- Saturday, February, 22 at the Florence Fire Training Center, 4648 Chisholm Road
- Saturday, March 7 at the Cypress Creek Indoor Range, 5060 AL-157
- Saturday, April 18 at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Office, 200 Jim Spain Drive
All classes being at 8 a.m. and are casual.
Those attending must be at least 12 years old to receive a boating license and must have a Social Security card and photo ID with them.