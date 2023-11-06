LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is warning drivers of nighttime lane closures on U.S. 72 this week.

In a release, ALDOT said motorists should expect single-lane closures Monday and Tuesday night on U.S. 72/Florence Boulevard. The agency said the closures will be between Indian Springs Drive and Sky Park Road as contractors work to remove old striping and place temporary stripes from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night.

ALDOT asked that drivers reduce speed and drive with caution in the area as lanes will be narrower after striping.

The agency said the contractor on the project, Grayson Carter and Son, is also planning to do additional nighttime lane closures from Nov. 12 through Nov. 14 to install temporary concrete barriers.

ALDOT said the contractor is working on a $24 million project to expand the two-mile segment of U.S 72 ending just east of Florence to six lanes. Funding for the project comes from a Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant obtained by Lauderdale County along with other state and federal funds.