ALDOT opens new transportation building in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — The Alabama Department of Transportation held a ceremony Monday morning for the opening of its Shoemaker Transportation Building.

The building, located on Highway 20 in Tuscumbia, is named after former Tuscumbia Mayor Billy Shoemaker.

ALDOT spokesperson Seth Burkett said the previous building suffered several maintenance issues and had mold so, in 2018, leaders began working towards construction of the new facility.

“For the staff, it’s fantastic; they’ve got new, better offices, plenty of room to work,” Burkett said. “We’ve also got some improved facilities as far as the laboratory here, is much more up-to-date, much safer, and has all the tools that they need to work with to do their lab work.”

The naming of the building for the late Tuscumbia mayor is significant because Shoemaker worked for ALDOT for 40 years, and through the new facility, his legacy continues.